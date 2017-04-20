April 20 Keycorp

* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 net interest income in range $3.7 billion - $3.8 billion - SEC filing

* Keycorp sees 2017 non-interest expense in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion

* Keycorp- for FY 2017 sees net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40-60 BPS - SEC filing

* Keycorp says for 2017 expect provision to slightly exceed net charge-offs to provide for loan growth

* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 average deposits in range $104 billion - $105 billion - SEC filing