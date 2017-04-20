BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Keycorp
* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 net interest income in range $3.7 billion - $3.8 billion - SEC filing
* Keycorp sees 2017 non-interest expense in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion
* Keycorp- for FY 2017 sees net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40-60 BPS - SEC filing
* Keycorp says for 2017 expect provision to slightly exceed net charge-offs to provide for loan growth
* Keycorp - sees FY 2017 average deposits in range $104 billion - $105 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2opIeqV) Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.