March 20 Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight Technologies announces proposed public offering of common shares in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia

* Keysight Technologies Inc - has launched an underwritten public offering of U.S. $400 million of common shares

* Keysight Technologies Inc - intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional U.S. $60 million of common shares

* Keysight Technologies - intends to use net proceeds from offering, with additional debt financing to finance cash consideration for Ixia deal, financing expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: