BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
March 20 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Keysight Technologies announces proposed public offering of common shares in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia
* Keysight Technologies Inc - has launched an underwritten public offering of U.S. $400 million of common shares
* Keysight Technologies Inc - intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional U.S. $60 million of common shares
* Keysight Technologies - intends to use net proceeds from offering, with additional debt financing to finance cash consideration for Ixia deal, financing expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: