March 28 Keysight Technologies Inc -

* Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of senior unsecured notes in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia

* Has priced its registered public offering of U.S. $700 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes

* Offering is expected to close on April 6, 2017

* Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.873 percent of their face value, with yield to maturity of 4.616 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: