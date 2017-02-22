BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
Feb 22 Keysight Technologies Inc -
* On Feb 15, 2017 entered into amended,restated revolving credit agreement for $450 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility
* On Feb 15, co entered into term credit agreement for three-year $400 million delayed draw senior unsecured term loan facility
* Amended, restated credit agreement permits co to request to increase total commitments under facility by up to $150 million
* Amended,restated credit agreement also permits co to request increase total commitments under credit facility by up to $150 million
* In connection with entering into term agreement, commitments under bridge facility were reduced in an amount of $400 million Source text: [bit.ly/2lFcFLt] Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs