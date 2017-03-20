BRIEF-IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to C$1.75 mln
* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million
March 20 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Keysight Technologies Inc - files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nXGK6I) Further company coverage:
* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.