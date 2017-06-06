BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Keysight Technologies Inc:
* Keysight Technologies reports second quarter 2017 results
* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.65
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue $753 million versus I/B/E/S view $750.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $810 million to $850 million
* Keysight Technologies- keysight's q3 2017 non-gaap revenue is expected to be in range of $840 million to $880 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $843.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources