Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
March 20 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
* Keysight Technologies Inc says Keysight now expects its Q2 2017 revenue to be in range of $725 million to $745 million
* Keysight Technologies Inc - Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share now expected to be in range of $0.55 to $0.63,compared with prior guidance of $0.54 to $0.68
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $742.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2mmnovv) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share