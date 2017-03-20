March 20 Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook

* Keysight Technologies Inc says Keysight now expects its Q2 2017 revenue to be in range of $725 million to $745 million

* Keysight Technologies Inc - Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share now expected to be in range of $0.55 to $0.63,compared with prior guidance of $0.54 to $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $742.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S