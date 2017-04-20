UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 Keyyo SA:
* FY net result 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Fy recurring operating income 2.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.35 euros per share
* Anticipates revenue for new fiscal year on a like-for-like basis and an operating profit growth of around 10 percent
* 2017 turnover will have unfavorable comparables over first three quarters following sale of call shops activities in q4 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2pU8ABP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15