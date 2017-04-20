April 20 Keyyo SA:

* FY net result 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Fy recurring operating income 2.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.35 euros per share

* Anticipates revenue for new fiscal year on a like-for-like basis and an operating profit growth of around 10 percent

* 2017 turnover will have unfavorable comparables over first three quarters following sale of call shops activities in q4 2016