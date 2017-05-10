BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 KEYYO SA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 5.9 MILLION ($6.4 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS 2017 OBJECTIVES Source text: bit.ly/2pxP9ir Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.