BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Kforce Inc
* Kforce reports first quarter revenues of $334.0 million and eps of $0.23; year-over-year flex revenue growth accelerates to 4.2%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $334 million versus i/b/e/s view $331.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kforce inc - still expect to achieve an operating margin of at least 6.3% at $1.4 billion in annualized revenue
* Kforce inc sees q2 2017 revenues of $342 million to $347 million
* Kforce inc sees second quarte 2017 earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.47
* Q2 revenue view $346.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited