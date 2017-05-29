May 29 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says

* "We are calmly observing it, fluctuations of exchange rates are a normal thing (...) looking in the longer term today's level of zloty rate does not look bad for us," Domagalski-Labedzki says

* He also says that the company is hedged against fluctuations of the exchange rate

* "As long as copper price exceeds 20,000 zlotys (per tonne) the situation is very good," he tells reporters

* The zloty has strengthened over 10 percent against the dollar since December last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)