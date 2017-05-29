BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* "We are calmly observing it, fluctuations of exchange rates are a normal thing (...) looking in the longer term today's level of zloty rate does not look bad for us," Domagalski-Labedzki says
* He also says that the company is hedged against fluctuations of the exchange rate
* "As long as copper price exceeds 20,000 zlotys (per tonne) the situation is very good," he tells reporters
* The zloty has strengthened over 10 percent against the dollar since December last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.