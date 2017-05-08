May 8 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

* Chief Executive of Europe No.2 copper miner KGHM Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says he sees no fundamental reasons for copper price to stay below $5500 per tonne

* "Launching of the large infrastructure programme (announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump) would be a factor that could help us," Domagalski-Labedzki tells reporters. "There are many fundamental factors that cause prospects for copper prices to be optimistic."

* The CEO also says that there is no possibility for KGHM to return to plans to build the second phase of the Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine

* Domagalski-Labedzki also says that KGHM is ready to expand its co-operation with China, for example in mining services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)