May 8 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
* Chief Executive of Europe No.2 copper miner KGHM Radoslaw
Domagalski-Labedzki says he sees no fundamental reasons for
copper price to stay below $5500 per tonne
* "Launching of the large infrastructure programme
(announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump) would be a factor
that could help us," Domagalski-Labedzki tells reporters. "There
are many fundamental factors that cause prospects for copper
prices to be optimistic."
* The CEO also says that there is no possibility for KGHM to
return to plans to build the second phase of the Chilean Sierra
Gorda copper mine
* Domagalski-Labedzki also says that KGHM is ready to expand
its co-operation with China, for example in mining services
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)