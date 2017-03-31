March 31 Kiadis Pharma NV:

* Kiadis pharma announces annual results for the year ended december 31, 2016

* Cash position decreased to 14.6 million euros at year-end 2016 compared to 28.7 million euros at end of 2015

* FY net loss 14.8 million euros ($15.80 million) versus loss of 16.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss of 11.4 million euros versus loss of 16.0 million euros year ago