June 13 KIADIS PHARMA NV

* KIADIS PHARMA RAISES €5 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PROCEED THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES COMPLETED PRIOR TO OPEN OF MARKET TODAY

* PRICE OF EUR 6.7 PER NEW SHARES

* INVESTORS HAVE RECEIVED 746,269 5-YEAR WARRANTS ENTITLING THEM TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 746,269 NEW COMPANY SHARES AT A WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 7.70

* NEW SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AND EURONEXT BRUSSELS FOLLOWING THEIR ISSUANCE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 15, 2017

* NET PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S ATIR PRODUCTS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES