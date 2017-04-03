April 3 Kiadis Pharma NV:

* Kiadis Pharma announces positive regulatory update on ATIR101 and ATIR201

* Regulatory approval received from national authority in Belgium to start pivotal phase III trial with ATIR101

* Regulatory approval received from national authority in Germany to start phase I/II trial with ATIR201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)