WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 Kiler REIT:
* Q1 revenue of 332.9 million lira ($94.52 million) versus 2.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 215.4 million lira versus 6.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5219 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: