Feb 21 Killam Apartment Reit-

* Killam Apartment REIT announces $70 million public offering of trust units

* Killam Apartment REIT - has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue to public on a bought deal basis, 5.5 million trust units

* Killam Apartment REIT - intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem its 5.45% convertible subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: