9 hours ago
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty completes amendment and restatement of its unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan facility
#Bonds News
July 26, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Kilroy Realty completes amendment and restatement of its unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* Kilroy Realty completes amendment and restatement of its unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan facility

* Kilroy Realty Corp - amended to extend maturity date of facility to july 2022

* Amendment and restatement increased size of revolver from $600 million to $750 million

* Kilroy Realty Corp - revolver now bears interest at libor plus 1.00 pct and includes a 20 basis point facility fee

* Kilroy Realty Corp - amendment and restatement maintained size of term loan of $150 million

* May elect to borrow up to an additional $600 million under facility for a maximum borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

