Feb 28 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corporation to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.875 percent series g cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - intends to redeem all 4 million outstanding shares of its 6.875 percent series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - shares of series g preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share

* Kilroy Realty Corp - will incur a one-time, non-cash charge of approximately $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q1 of 2017

* Kilroy Realty Corp - will incur a one-time, non-cash charge related to write off of original issuance costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: