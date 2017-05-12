May 12 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP:

* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment

* Q1 revenue $4.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimbell royalty partners - reported total q1 production for period from february 8, 2017 through march 31, 2017 of 162,053 boe, or 3,116 boe per day