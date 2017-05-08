BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP:
* Kimbell Royalty Partners announces first quarter 2017 preliminary financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue $5.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production of 67,371 barrels of oil, 545,794 mcf of natural gas and 23,355 barrels of natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs