UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Kimberly-clark Corp
* Kimberly-Clark announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.35
* Q1 earnings per share $1.57
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 2 percent
* Q1 sales $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company continues to target full-year 2017 earnings per share of $6.20 to $6.35
* Says confirming our bottom-line earnings growth range for 2017.
* Personal care segment Q1 sales of $2.3 billion increased 2 percent
* Consumer tissue segment Q1 sales of $1.5 billion decreased 3 percent
* Sees 2017 organic sales growth 1 to 2 percent
* Outlook for currencies has improved, while commodity inflation has picked up somewhat, category growth continues to be relatively modest
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.33, revenue view $18.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clark-Sees in 2017 foreign currency translation effects on sales & operating profit neutral overall compared to previous estimate of negative 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources