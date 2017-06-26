BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Augusta
* Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the augusta, Ga Msa
June 27 Kina Securities Ltd:
* Appoints Greg Pawson to position of chief executive officer
* Greg Pawson will also take over managing director role from 1 January 2018
* Syd Yates will relinquish CEO role and continue as managing director (MD) until 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
* Central Pacific Financial Corp. appoints Paul Yonamine to board of directors