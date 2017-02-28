UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 28 Kinaxis Inc
* Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Kinaxis qtrly revenue totaled $30.3 million, up 25 pct
* Kinaxis qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.14
* Qtrly subscription revenue was $22.7 million, up 34 pct
* Kinaxis sees annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million
* Sees 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 25 pct to 27 pct
* Sees 2017 annual adjusted ebitda as a percentage of total revenue to be between 24 pct and 26 pct of total revenue
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $142.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.