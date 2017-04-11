April 12 DCP Midstream LP
* Kinder Morgan and DCP Midstream announce letter of intent
on development of Gulf Coast express pipeline project
* It is anticipated that DCP will be a partner and shipper
on proposed pipeline
* DCP midstream LP -project is designed to transport up to
1,700,000 dekatherms per day (dth/d) of natural gas from Waha,
Texas area to Agua Dulce, texas
* Says pipeline is expected to be in service in second half
of 2019, subject to shipper commitments
* DCP Midstream LP says sand hills pipeline is currently
being expanded from 280,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) to 365,000
bbls/d
* Says KMI will build and operate pipeline
