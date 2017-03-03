March 3 Kinder Morgan Inc :
* Kinder Morgan sells 49% interest in Elba Liquefaction
company to EIG Global Energy Partners investment funds
* Says LNG export project at Elba Island expected to begin
initial operation in mid-2018
* EIG has made an upfront cash payment of approximately $385
million
* EIG has agreed to fund its share of future capital
expenditures necessary to complete construction and
commissioning of liquefaction facility
* Says upfront cash payment consists of $215 million
reimbursement to KMI for EIG's 49 percent share of prior ELC
capital expenditures
* Total project cost is estimated to be approximately $1.3
billion, excluding capitalized interest.
* Initial liquefaction units are currently expected to be
placed in service in mid-2018, with final units coming on line
by early 2019
* Project is expected to have a total capacity of
approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG for export
* Cash payment consists of about $170 million in excess of
capital expenditures for value created by KMI in developing
project
