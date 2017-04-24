BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Kinder Morgan Inc:
* Kinder Morgan says its unit Kinder Morgan Canada has filed a preliminary prospectus in connection with proposed IPO of its restricted voting shares
* Says if completed, offering will constitute a sale of a portion of Kinder Morgan's interest in Canadian business of KMI Source text - bit.ly/2pbizn5 Further company coverage:
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock