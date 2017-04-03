UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Kindred Group Plc
* Exchange rates for the first quarter of 2017
* Says weighted average impact of GPB against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on gross winnings revenue of approximately 10-11 percent in Q1 of 2017
* Says while this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group’s business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources