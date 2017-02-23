Feb 23 Kindred Group Plc

* Says to make a GBP 175.6 mln recommended cash offer for 32Red

* Says the cash consideration payable under the Offer will be funded by new acquisition facilities of up to GBP 178 million, specifically for the purposes of this transaction

* Says 32Red is licensed and regulated in Gibraltar, the UK and Italy and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

* Says 32Red has approximately 125 employees based in Gibraltar