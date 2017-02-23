UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Kindred Group Plc
* Says to make a GBP 175.6 mln recommended cash offer for 32Red
* Says the cash consideration payable under the Offer will be funded by new acquisition facilities of up to GBP 178 million, specifically for the purposes of this transaction
* Says 32Red is licensed and regulated in Gibraltar, the UK and Italy and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange
* Says 32Red has approximately 125 employees based in Gibraltar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.