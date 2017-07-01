June 30 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled
nursing facility business
* Total value to kindred will approximate $910 million
* Kindred will retain working capital, owned Las Vegas
nursing center and hospital-based sub-acute units
* Expects phased transaction closings to begin in Q3 of 2017
and be completed by year end 2017
* Following sale, annual rent expense to be reduced by about
$88 million, annual capex to be reduced by about $30 million
* Following sale, annual noncontrolling interests payments
will be reduced by approximately $18 million
* Signed agreement with bm eagle under which will sell
company's skilled nursing facility business for $700 million in
cash
* Expects to realize net value of approximately $210
million, subject to post-closing adjustments, and after $700
million payment to ventas
* "Expect exiting skilled nursing facility business will
increase kindred's annual cash flow by approximately $20 million
to $30 million"
* Guggenheim securities is acting as financial advisor to
kindred
* Company estimates accounting change will reduce Q2
reported core EBITDAR from continuing operations by
approximately $35 million
