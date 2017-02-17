UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Kinepolis Group NV:
* In 2016 Kinepolis posted 7.7 pct higher revenue with 7.5 pct more visitors and continued to successfully implement its expansion strategy
* 2016: a 7.5 pct rise in visitor numbers to 23.8 million
* 2016 total revenue increased by 7.7 pct to 324.9 million euros ($346.64 million)
* FY current EBITDA (REBITDA) rose by 4.0 pct to 94.6 million euros
* 2016 current profit decreased by 6.5 pct to 40.4 million euros
* Proposed dividend per share is 0.87 euros, a rise of 10.1 pct
* FY free cash flow decreased by 18.8 pct to 53.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources