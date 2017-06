May 10 Kinepolis Group NV:

* SAYS REGISTERED AN INCREASE IN REVENUE, REBITDA AND NET CURRENT PROFIT, WHILE THE VISITOR NUMBER DECREASED SLIGHTLY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* FROM 1 JANUARY UNTIL 31 MARCH 2017, KINEPOLIS WELCOMED 6.6 MILLION VISITORS, WHICH IS 0.8% LESS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 GROWTH OF THE NET CURRENT PROFIT

* Q1 INCREASE OF THE CURRENT2 EBITDA3, BOTH IN TOTAL AND PER VISITOR, DUE TO THE INCREASED TOTAL REVENUE AND A FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

* Q1 STRONGER INCREASE IN REVENUE IN ALL COUNTRIES COMPARED TO THE VISITOR NUMBERS, THANKS TO THE HIGHER REVENUE PER VISITOR