BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 21 Kingsoft Corp Ltd:
* Recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$0.10 per share
* FY net loss RMB 270.7 million versus profit of RMB 369.2 million a year ago
* FY revenue RMB 8.28 billion versus RMB 5.68 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.