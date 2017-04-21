BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Kingsoft Corp Ltd:
* Unit, Westgame Holdings Limited, United Websoft Inc and Seasun entered into share purchase agreement
* Image Frame Investment agreed to purchase 39.8 million Seasun shares, representing about 4.34% of total issued shares of Seasun
* Deal at a consideration of US$62.6 million
* As a result of proposed disposal, no gain or loss will be recognised in profit or loss by group
* After closing, co's equity interest in Seasun will decrease from 71.99% to 67.65%,
* Westgame, United Websoft, Xiaomi Ventures propose to sell about 4.14%, 0.03% and 1.39% of total issued shares respectively of Seasun
* Apart from proposed disposal, Image Frame Investment also proposed to acquire Seasun shares from other shareholders of Seasun
* Westgame, United Websoft and Xiaomi Ventures to sell about 4.14%, 0.03% and 1.39% of Seasun shares respectively, for about US$80 million in total
* After transactions, Image Frame Investment, a unit of tencent, will hold about 9.90% of total issued shares of Seasun Source text: (bit.ly/2ob4t86) Further company coverage:
