Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 26 Kingsoft Corp Ltd
* Unit entered into capital injection agreement with fu, target co, shougang fund, pingtan dingfu, purple cow, kangyuan heart and zhang wenlong
* Beijing security software, pingtan dingfu and kangyuan heart agreed to subscribe for rmb4.5mln, rmb45,455 and rmb39,773 in registered capital of target co
* Beijing Security Software, Pingtan Dingfu And Kangyuan Heart to subscribe in consideration of about HK$310.25 million, HK$3.10 Million And HK$2.71 million respectively
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
* COOPERATION CONSIDERS DISTRIBUTION OF E-SPORT CHANNEL