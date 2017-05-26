May 26 Kingsoft Corp Ltd

* Unit entered into capital injection agreement with fu, target co, shougang fund, pingtan dingfu, purple cow, kangyuan heart and zhang wenlong

* Beijing security software, pingtan dingfu and kangyuan heart agreed to subscribe for rmb4.5mln, rmb45,455 and rmb39,773 in registered capital of target co

* Beijing Security Software, Pingtan Dingfu And Kangyuan Heart to subscribe in consideration of about HK$310.25 million, HK$3.10 Million And HK$2.71 million respectively