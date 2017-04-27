April 27 Kingspan Group Plc
* Good start to the year, Q1 sales up 24 percent y/y to
831.2 million eur (+14 percent pre currency and acquisitions)
* Mainland European markets continue to show signs of
recovery, UK remains solid overall although a little softer than
at the turn of the year
* Net debt at end-March was 457 million eur, an increase of
29 million eur reflecting, in the main, seasonal investment in
working capital
* Order backlog overall points towards solid H1, project
pipeline encouraging in most markets, although trending weaker
in the UK in recent weeks
* Key trading priority pass through of increases in input
costs, associated lag likely to persist in a tight supply Q2 and
perhaps beyond
* As a consequence, likely sales growth in H1 is expected to
outpace profit growth in the period
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)