June 29 Kingston Financial Group Ltd

* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$2.88 billion representing a decrease of approximately 8%

* ‍profit attributable for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$1.48 billion, down 13 percent​

* The board has recommended the payment of final dividend of hk2.5 cents per share for the year ended 31 march 2017