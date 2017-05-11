UPDATE 1-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Changes unlikely to take place soon - analyst (Adds bonds weaken, details)
May 11 Kingstone Companies Inc:
* Kingstone announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 12.6% to $16.4 million
* Qtrly book value per share increased to $8.29, up 31.2% over q1 2016
* Says increased quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share payable on June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Changes unlikely to take place soon - analyst (Adds bonds weaken, details)
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungary's central bank offers to accept 275 billion forints ($999.89 million) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.