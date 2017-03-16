BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
March 16 Kingstone Companies Inc
* Kingstone announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Qtrly net operating income $0.26 per diluted share
* Qtrly book value per share increased to $7.15, up 15.7% over q4 2015
* Kingstone Companies Inc - qtrly net written premiums increased 13.6% to $17.1 million during three month period ended December 31, 2016 from $15.0 million
* Qtrly net combined ratio of 79.6% compared to 82.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.