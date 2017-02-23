Feb 23 Kinnevik AB

* Says further to the announcement on 22 February 2017, Kinnevik AB today announced that Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. ("Kinnevik") has completed the placement of approximately 10.9 million shares (the "Placing Shares") in Rocket Internet SE (the "Company") to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* placement price is eur 19.25 per share

* kinnevik's gross proceeds from transaction will amount to eur 209m

* Kinnevik says Company (Rocket) will not receive any proceeds from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)