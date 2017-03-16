March 16 Kinnevik

* Kinnevik invests USD 12.5 million in Livongo

* Says Kinnevik will own 3.5 pct of Livongo after funding round

* Kinnevik today announced that it has invested USD 12.5 mln as part of a USD 52.5 mln funding round in Livongo Health Inc., a California based consumer digital healthcare company helping people with diabetes to live healthier lives

* The financing was co-led by Kinnevik and existing investor General Catalyst