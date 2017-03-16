UPDATE 1-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
March 16 Kinnevik
* Kinnevik invests USD 12.5 million in Livongo
* Says Kinnevik will own 3.5 pct of Livongo after funding round
* Kinnevik today announced that it has invested USD 12.5 mln as part of a USD 52.5 mln funding round in Livongo Health Inc., a California based consumer digital healthcare company helping people with diabetes to live healthier lives
* The financing was co-led by Kinnevik and existing investor General Catalyst Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including extra information on the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said in a letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer, chairman of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.