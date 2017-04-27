April 27 Kinnevik Ab, Q1:

* Says Net Asset Value (NAV) of SEK 79.5bn (SEK 289 per share), up 10 pct or SEK 7.1bn in the quarter

* Says rise in NAV led by a SEK 7.3bn, or 12 pct, increase in the value of the listed investee companies, of which Millicom SEK 4.1bn and Tele2 SEK 1.9bn

* Says on 27 April, Kinnevik announced it had agreed to acquire 18.5% in Com Hem for a cash consideration totalling SEK 3.7bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)