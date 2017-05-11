Hasbro launches board game subscription service
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
May 11 KINO POLSKA TV SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 28.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."