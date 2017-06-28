June 28 Kinross Gold Corp:

* Kinross announces US$500 million unsecured 10-year debt offering

* Kinross Gold Corp says has priced an offering of debt securities consisting of us$500 million principal amount of its 4.50% senior notes, due 2027

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering, along with available cash on hand, to repay its term loan, which is due august 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: