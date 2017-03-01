BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Kinsale Capital Group Inc:
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc qtrly net written premiums $50.2 million versus $29.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million