March 13 Pelion SA

* KIPF announces a tender offer for about 8.3 million of Pelion's shares at 52.33 zloty ($12.86) per share, DM mBank SA and DM BZ WBK SA, the tender bid intermediaries, said on Monday

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted between March 31 and May 12

* As a result of the tender bid, KIPF and its owners plan to reach 100 pct stake in the company