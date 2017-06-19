June 19 Kirby Corp-

* Kirby Corporation signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

* Kirby Corp - deal for $68 million.

* Kirby - asset purchase will consist of nine specialty pressure tank barges, four 30,000 barrel tank barges, and three 1320 horsepower inland towboats

* Acquisition is expected to be paid for using funds available under Kirby's revolving credit facility

* Kirby Corp- expect transaction to be $0.01 - $0.02 per share accretive to 2017 earnings