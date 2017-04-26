REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
April 26 Kirby Corp:
* Kirby corporation announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $491.7 million versus $458.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $425.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2017 earnings per share guidance range remains unchanged at $1.70 to $2.20
* Kirby Corp - demand for inland tank barge transportation of petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals was stable in quarter
* Says in coastal market, we expect utilization in mid-70% to low 80pct range for Q2 and full year
* Kirby Corp - Kirby's inland tank barge utilization was in high 80pct to low 90pct range during quarter
* Kirby expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance
* Kirby Corp - in coastal marine transportation market, demand for transportation of black oil, petrochemicals, and dry products was stable in quarter
* Kirby Corp - cost reduction in Q1, early Q2 should allow to operate at qtrly breakeven operating margins or slight operating loss for rest of the year
* Kirby - in quarter demand for transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil lower than 2016 Q1, reflected general and seasonal weakness in northeast, Alaska
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.