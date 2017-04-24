BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland lake gold announces acquisition of securities of metanor resources inc.
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - deal for purchase price of $7,250,000.10
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - it has acquired 10,357,143 units of metanor resources inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.