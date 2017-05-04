May 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* Kirkland lake gold reports strong financial results in q1 2017; improves 2017 outlook with increased production and reduced costs

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revised 2017 outlook

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - increasing fy production to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $168.5 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- Kirkland Lake Gold will suspend production at cosmo mine, effective June 30, 2017

* Kirkland Lake Gold - reducing guidance for operating cost per ounce sold to $475 - $525 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold to $850 - $900 for fy

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly revenue $168.5 million versus $79.9 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly free cash flow was $0.18 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirkland Lake Gold-cosmo mine to be maintained in state of readiness to allow operations to recommence when exploration,development planning phase completed

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly gold produced was 130,425 oz versus 62,275 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: